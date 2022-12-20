Allegheny County man sentenced to jail for role in Capitol riot

A Bridgeville man who pleaded guilty to a felony for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot will serve two months in jail.

Kenneth Grayson, 51, was sentenced Monday in federal court, according to Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review. He will also serve two years of supervised release and pay $2,000 restitution.

Grayson had been charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He pleaded guilty to a single felony count of civil disorder Sept. 20.

Grayson went to a rally at the Ellipse then walked toward the Capitol where he illegally entered the grounds, according to court documents.

Officials said Grayson entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing doors around 2:20 p.m. and went to the Crypt. He also went to the Rotunda area where a mob of rioters started to stand in a row in front of law enforcement officers and then push against them to gain access to the adjoining hall.

Grayson remained inside the Capitol for 47 minutes. He livestreamed a video on his Facebook page from inside the Capitol, officials said.

Grayson was arrested 20 days after the insurrection in Bridgeville.

