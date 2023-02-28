Allegheny County to move forward with plans for juvenile detention center, officials say

Allegheny County officials say they are moving forward to find a solution for the lack of a juvenile detention center in the area since since the closing of the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center in September 2021.

County Manager Jennifer Liptak, with the courts, will reestablish a county-run facility or create a public-private partnership, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said in a news release.

Since Shuman closed, sources have told Target 11 about several cases where teenage offenders, who they believe should have been locked up, were put on either house arrest or sentenced to an after-school program and ended up committing another violent crime.

Since the closing, the county has rented beds at private facilities in neighboring counties. However, when those facilities are full, in some cases, electronic house arrest is the only option.

Over the last decade, many counties have closed their facilities. Of the 67 counties, the only county-run facilities are in Bucks, Butler, Centre, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lancaster, Montgomery, Northampton Philadelphia, and Westmoreland, according to the release.

