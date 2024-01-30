Allegheny County Police address viral posts about missing 22-year-old woman from Morgantown

Channel 11 has received several emails and social media messages regarding a missing 22-year-old woman from Morgantown, WV.

The Allegheny County Police Department on Tuesday addressed viral social media posts that say Taylor Mras was last seen at Pittsburgh International Airport.

County police say they have not gotten an official report about Mras, nor have airport officials. But, officers checked surveillance video anyway and found a person matching her description being dropped off at the airport on Sunday, Jan. 28 around 4:30 p.m., with officials later definitely confirming the woman seen was Mras.

Police say Mras appeared to be traveling alone and did not appear to be under duress when she boarded a flight.

The Morgantown Police Department is investigating the missing persons report and Allegheny County police have passed on the information they gathered to that department. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department.

The viral posts claim that Mras is a senior at West Virginia University. We reached out to the university which told us Mras is not a current WVU student and has not been at any point in this semester.

Channel 11 has also reached out to the Morgantown Police Department but has not heard back.

