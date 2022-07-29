Allegheny County police make arrest in Fox Chapel burglary, still searching for 1 suspect

Allegheny County police have made an arrest after a burglary in Fox Chapel and are still searching for another suspect.

According to a release from investigators, 27-year-old Robert Gizler and 27-year-old Zachary Zeise were responsible for a burglary on Woodbrook Drive on July 22.

The two men allegedly pawned several of the stolen items at different locations in Allegheny County.

Arrest warrants were obtained for both men on Thursday. Gizler was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Sharpsburg.

Gizler was allegedly in possession of several of the stolen items taken in the burglary at the time of his arrest.

The items recovered during the arrest included one gold bar, thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, family heirlooms and an engraved wedding band.

Investigators also recovered three Rolex watches that were taken in the burglary.

Gizler will be taken to Allegheny County jail for arraignment.

Zeise has an active warrant out for his arrest. He is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, has blonde hair, blue eyes and a medium build.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS

