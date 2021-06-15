Allegheny County police investigating deaths of 3 people found in Carnegie home

Jun. 14—Allegheny County police are investigating three deaths that were reported at a home in Carnegie on Saturday.

The two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene at a home in the 500 block of Main Street at 7:10 p.m., according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiners's office.

The victims were identified as Jennifer Geisler, 26, and Michael Beaver, 44, both of Atlasburg, which is an unincorporated community in Smith Township, Washington County.

The third victim was identified as Mathew Pelkofer, 37, of Wexford.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy on the victims to try to determine the cause and manner of their deaths.

"The Allegheny County Police Department is currently investigating this incident," Lt. Vernando Costa said in a news release. "The case is active and I cannot comment on it at this time."

Costa said additional details about the investigation will be released "when it is appropriate."

Carnegie police Chief Jeffrey L. Kennedy could not be reached for comment.

