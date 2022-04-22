Allegheny County police investigating fatal shooting in McKeesport

Allegheny County police are investigating a fatal shooting in McKeesport.

Police, fire and EMS crews were called to the 200 block of Lysle Boulevard at 1:35 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders found an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information concerning this shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1(833)-ALL-TIPS.

Channel 11 is actively working to learn more. Stay with us for additional details.

