Allegheny County police investigating after man shot in Penn Hills

Allegheny County police detectives are investigating after a shooting in Penn Hills Tuesday night.

Police said they were notified of a shooting in the 700 block of McFarlane Drive around 9:45 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found a house that had been shot at. They were told a man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital by a private vehicle.

He is currently listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.

