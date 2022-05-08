Allegheny County police investigating shooting in Glassport

Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting in Glassport.

According to a press release, County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 600 block of Ohio Ave at 7:26 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene, actively working to learn more.

