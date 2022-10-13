Allegheny County police investigating shots fired

Allegheny County police are investigating a report of shots fired in Harrison Township early Thursday morning.

A 911 dispatcher confirmed police activity after 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Brownsville Road. Police said they are not aware of anyone being hit by gunfire and they have not taken anyone into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

