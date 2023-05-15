Allegheny County police investigating suspicious death of 86-year-old man in Mt. Lebanon

Allegheny County police are investigating a suspicious death in Mt. Lebanon.

Mt. Lebanon police were called to the 200 block of Academy Avenue Saturday afternoon for the discovery of a dead man by a family member. He was later identified as Regis Bonner, 86. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

Detectives found trauma to Bonner’s body and circumstances that prompted them to request assistance from the Allegheny County Homicide Unit.

A door to the home was found to be unlocked.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-All-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

