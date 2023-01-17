13-year-old charged in shooting death of teenager

UPDATE: A 13-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a teenager.

Laquan Rich-Cabbagesta, 13, been charged with homicide in the shooting of a 13-year-old.

According to the complaint, Rich-Cabbagesta, the victim and a witness were playing video games in a home in the 400 block of Wilson Ave., Clairton, when the shooting occurred.

Rich-Cabbagesta is enrolled in the Clairton City School District, according to court documents. The district is closed Tuesday, according to a post on their website.

“Due to a tragedy that occurred in our community, school will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday January 17th. We thank you for your flexibility and understanding at this difficult time. Our condolences go out to all those involved. If your child is in need of counseling services, please contact your building principal,” the message states, signed by Superintendent Dr. Tamara Allen-Thomas.

ORIGINAL STORY: A teenager was shot and killed in Clairton Monday night.

According to Allegheny County 911, emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Wilson Avenue at 9:20 p.m.

Once first responders arrived, they found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Allegheny County police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

