Allegheny County police probe Mt. Oliver shooting; victim found in Pittsburgh

Oct. 1—Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting in Mt. Oliver late Friday linked to a gunshot victim found in Pittsburgh's South Side Slopes.

County police were called shortly before midnight to assist with a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Brownsville Road in Mt. Oliver.

At the same time, Pittsburgh police responded to a vehicle collision in the 2300 block of South 18th Street.

Officers found a man in the car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to county police.

County homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the county police tip line, 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

