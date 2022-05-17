Allegheny County police responding to reported shooting in Coraopolis

Allegheny County police are responding to a reported shooting in Coraopolis.

According to the Allegheny County police, they are assisting at the scene as they normally don’t dispatch units to Coraopolis.

Police said they will put out appropriate information when they have it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

TRENDING NOW:

Report: PA GOP Senate candidate Kathy Barnette marched to Capitol alongside Proud Boys on Jan. 6 Westmoreland County Drug Trask Force makes major bust in Lower Burrell US to deploy troops to Somalia VIDEO: Officers carry 86-year-old man out of burning home in Findlay Township DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts