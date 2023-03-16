Allegheny County police resume patrols in downtown Pittsburgh

Allegheny County police officers are back patrolling downtown Pittsburgh.

It’s a quick reversal after County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced the County patrols, which began in early February, were coming to an end on March 7.

Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed that the assistance from County Police began again on Monday.

On Channel 11 News at 11 p.m., learn why county police are back on the streets just over a week after saying they were done.

