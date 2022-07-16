Allegheny County police searching for arson suspect after ‘series of suspicious fires’

Allegheny County police are searching for an arson suspect after what they said was a series of suspicious fires.

According to a release from police, 14 suspicious fires occurred between April 23, 2022 and July 9, 2022 in the Homestead and Munhall areas.

Police said there have been trash and dumpster fires, as well as one vacant structure set on fire.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s office determined that all 14 fires were incendiary.

Police said the suspect has been developed from a fire that occurred on July 2, 2022 in Homestead.

Allegheny County police are asking for help from the public to identify the suspect.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call the Allegheny County police tip line at 1(833)-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

