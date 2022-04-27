Allegheny County police searching for man wanted for sexual exploitation of children, other crimes

The Allegheny County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for sexual exploitation of children and other crimes.

According to police, 59-year-old Frank M. Derzak, of Wilkins Township, has an active felony arrest warrant and is facing charges of unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, sexual exploitation of children and indecent assault.

Police said Derzak was reported missing by a family member on April 26.

He is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 250 pounds, with brown eyes, short gray and brown hair and a gray and brown mustache.

Police said Derzak is known to drive a white 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe with the Pennsylvania license plate DA4G96 and a white vinyl decal on the lower left corner of the back windshield.

According to police, Derzak was last seen in Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania early Wednesday morning. He has also been traveling around Allegheny, Somerset, Westmoreland and Butler Counties over the last 24 hours.

Anyone seeing Derzak is asked to call 911 and should not approach him. Derzak is a known firearm collector and has access to at least four handguns, as well as long guns.

Anyone with information on Derzak’s whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tips Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites.

TRENDING NOW:

Here are the top high schools in the Pittsburgh area, according to new 2022 rankings Pittsburgh man sentenced after violating supervised release by attempting a trip to Jamaica A new taco restaurant is set to open at the Ross Park Mall VIDEO: Man shot inside home when someone fired through basement window DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts