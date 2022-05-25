Allegheny County Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Allegheny County Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to a release from police, Yulissa Vigil, also known as Julissa, was last seen on Saturday, May 21.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, red t-shirt, black shorts and black Puma sandals.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Allegheny County Police at (412)473-1251.

