Allegheny County police searching for missing Tarentum woman

Allegheny County police are looking for a missing woman from Tarentum.

Authorities say 43-year-old Tonya Sadecky was last seen on Aug. 28.

She was seen in the Brackenridge area.

Sadecky is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Sadecky’s whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

