Allegheny County police searching for missing 18-year-old

Allegheny County police are searching for a missing 18-year-old.

According to police, Dorian Serrano was last seen by his family on June 14, 2022 in Clairton.

Serrano is 5′9″, weighs 145 pounds, has brown eyes and black medium-length hair.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Allegheny County police at 1(833)255-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Arrest warrant issued for man in connection with 19-year-old’s murder in Washington County JonBenét Ramsey DNA evidence could be identified ‘in hours’, genetic investigator says SWAT situation leads to arrest of man accused of assaulting nephew, holding him hostage in Millvale VIDEO: Allegheny County Health Department making monkeypox vaccine available to more people DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts