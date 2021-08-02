Allegheny County police seeking information on Wilkinsburg shootings

Aug. 1—Allegheny County Police are asking the public's help to investigate the shootings of two men late Saturday in Wilkinsburg.

Police said they were notified at 10:16 p.m. of a shooting in the 1900 block of McNary Boulevard. When first responders arrived, police reported they found two adult males who has been struck by gunfire.

Neither man's injuries were life threatening, police said. Both men were transported by ambulance to local hospitals.

County detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call the county police tip line at 833-ALL-TIPS (833-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .