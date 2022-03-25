Allegheny County police make two arrests in Edgewood stabbing incident

Allegheny County police have arrested two people after a stabbing incident at the GetGo in Edgewood last weekend.

Previous coverage >>> Police: Man detained after shooting at suspect who stabbed a woman in Edgewood

Edgewood police requested the assistance of Allegheny County police in the investigation.

According to a press release, detectives initiated an investigation and determined that 24-year-old Chazadee Miller and 27-year-old Sharyon Coleman, both of Wilkinsburg.

The release said that both Miller and Coleman fled the scene.

Warrants were obtained for both Miller and Coleman on Thursday, and both were arrested in the afternoon.

Miller was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal conspiracy.

Coleman was charged with simple assault and criminal conspiracy.

Both Miller and Coleman were transported to the Allegheny County Jail for arraignment.

