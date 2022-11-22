Allegheny County sheriff: 2 arrested with illegal guns after traffic stop

Two men were charged with firearms violations following a traffic stop by Allegheny County deputies Monday night.

Dijuan Taylor, 21, and Preston Hemingway, 20, were arrested in Hazelwood after deputies pulled over the vehicle they were riding in for a revoked registration.

Taylor attempted to run from deputies, according to a report, and a gun fell from his possession. He has five active warrants, including a felony robbery warrant, according to the report, and three probation violations.

Taylor is now facing two firearms violations, resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension charges.

Hemingway is facing two firearms violations.

