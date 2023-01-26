Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office arrest registered sex offender in Pittsburgh’s North Side

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive registered sex offender on Wednesday.

Authorities recently began investigating 26-year-old Youssiff Howie on Jan. 12 after he was accused of assaulting a juvenile in his family. The family members made an exception and allowed Howie to stay with them because they were gathering to mourn a death, court documents say.

Howie is a tier 1 registered sex offender and was last registered as living at a residence in Penn Hills in Dec. but police learned he was actually staying on Letsche Street in Pittsburgh’s North Side.

Police went to the North Side address on Wednesday and were told Howie was not there. They were able to search the residence and found Howie in a bedroom.

Howie is facing charges of indecent assault and corruption of minors. He also had three bench warrants and police say he was in violation of Megan’s Law because he did not register the North Side address.

A man named Lacy Colbert was also staying at the residence. Colbert was wanted by Carnegie Police. He faces two counts of endangering the welfare of children.

A third man, Keith McDaniel, was also charged with hindering apprehension.

All three men are being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

