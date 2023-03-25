Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office warns public of scam calls

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be aware of scam calls being made in the area.

The scammer is calling people and acting like they are from the office. They have been identifying themselves as Sergeant Neil Hall and telling the person receiving the call that they must transfer money to avoid being jailed.

Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus said this is not something the office would do. Fines or court costs are never requested over the phone.

People should remember to never give personal or financial information over the phone, over text or email to anyone they do not know.

