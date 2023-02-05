Allegheny County sheriff's deputies pick up man wanted in connection with Bloomfield beating in September

Feb. 4—A suspect accused of beating another man in Pittsburgh last September was picked up Saturday by Allegheny County sheriff's deputies.

Matthew Derr, 48, no address given, was wanted in connection with an incident in which, authorities say, Derr punched a man and repeatedly beat him with a baseball bat. A released from Sheriff Kevin Kraus' office said the victim suffered a head laceration that exposed his skull.

Authorities say the incident was captured on security footage taken outside of Sonny's Pub in Bloomfield.

Detectives learned this week that Derr was staying at an apartment in the 4000 block of Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh. When they say Derr leaving it on Saturday, they took him into custody without incident.

Derr was taken to the Allegheny County Jail to be arraigned.

