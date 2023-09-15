Allegheny County signs contract, intends to reopen Shuman Juvenile Detention Center by end of 2023

Allegheny County just signed a contract and intends to reopen the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center by the end of 2023.

Breaking: Allegheny Co. has signed a contract with Latrobe-based Adelphoi to reopen the Shuman Juvenile detention center by the end of this year. #wpxi — Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) September 15, 2023

The contract agreement is with Adelphoi, an organization based in Latrobe that provides services to at-risk youth.

