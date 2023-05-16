Allegheny County veterinary hospital employee accused of stealing drugs, money from employer

Charges were filed against an Allegheny County veterinary hospital employee for allegedly stealing drugs, money and gift cards from the hospital and fellow employees.

Heidi Schumacher, 42, worked at River Valley Veterinary Hospital in Springdale when she allegedly took medications, often after hours, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Schumacher surrendered Wednesday at a district court and was arraigned on seven felony counts of prohibited acts related to illegally acquiring and delivering controlled substances; one felony count of forgery; one misdemeanor count of identity theft; and two misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking.

Schumacher, who was seen on video taking medications, also admitted to taking about $1,100 in petty cash, gift cards and from other employees, according to Henry.

An investigation by Henry’s office found that Schumacher allegedly printed forged prescription bottle labels and entered the locked pharmacy after hours when the clinic was closed to steal the drugs.

Schumacher also presented prescriptions for her dogs to be signed by a veterinarian. In at least one instance, Schumacher presented a prescription for an opoid after her dog had died, according to the report.

