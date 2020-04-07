Allegheny Health Network Launches Mask Sterilization and Re-use Program to Support COVID-19 Pandemic Response Efforts

CDC-approved technique will allow caregivers to use disposable masks up to three times

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegheny Health Network (AHN) announced today that a novel process that sterilizes N95 respiratory masks after their initial use can extend the lifespan of these critical devices, allowing them to be worn multiple times by caregivers and helping to alleviate the stress that mask supply shortages have had on health care providers across the country.

A technician loads masks into the sterilization machine. More

Over the weekend, AHN began sterilizing masks for re-use at each of its nine surgical hospitals. The new process, recently approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, enables AHN to sterilize thousands of masks per day, and instantly increases AHN's supply of available N95 respirators for caregivers.

AHN is the first health care organization in the region to implement an N95 recycling program as part of its novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic response efforts.

"With masks and other kinds of personal protective equipment in short supply, AHN and Highmark Health have been working tirelessly to ensure that our patients are safe and that our clinical employees always have the protective equipment they need," said Sricharan Chalikonda, MD, Chief Medical Operations Officer, AHN. "Sometimes, that means finding new sources for those products. In this case, we have developed an outside-of-the-box approach to make more efficient use of the products we already have on hand."

Normally, disposable masks such as N-95s are not permitted to be reused. But because of an ongoing supply shortage driven by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA is temporarily authorizing health care providers to sterilize masks for re-use with in-house sterilization equipment that is typically used to sterilize and decontaminate surgical tools and other health care instrumentation.

But with AHN and most other health systems postponing elective surgeries, those machines are now available for other uses. AHN's perioperative surgical team and its nursing staff spent the last week designing and implementing a system that would allow the masks to be collected, brought to the hospitals' central sterilization departments, and redistributed.

"Re-using the N95 respirators produces a number of benefits," said Hope Waltenbaugh, MSN, RN, AHN's vice president of surgical services.

"First and foremost, it prolongs the life of our masks and helps to ensure that our front-line caregivers are always protected. It also cuts down on hospital waste, and potentially opens the door to sterilizing and re-processing other types of masks, or other forms of personal protective equipment."

N95 respirator masks are different than surgical "ear loop" masks; they are tight-fitting devices that reduce the wearer's exposure to airborne particles, including large droplets and aerosolized particles. They are used in environments where there is high risk of exposure to airborne agents, and are critical resources for health care workers who are treating or collecting samples from COVID-19 patients.

Once used masks have been delivered to the hospital's central sterilization department, they'll be inspected for wear and tear, elastic damage, stains, makeup, or any other imperfection. Damaged masks will be discarded.