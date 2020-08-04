    Advertisement

    Allegheny Technologies: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $422.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of $3.34. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, came to 2 cents per share.

    The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

    The maker of steel and specialty metals posted revenue of $770.3 million in the period.

    Allegheny Technologies shares have dropped 57% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 2%. The stock has fallen 58% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATI

