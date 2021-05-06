Allegheny Township man pleads guilty to rape of teen

May 6—An Allegheny Township man will serve up to eight years in prison for the repeated rape and sexual assaults of a teenage girl.

Kevin Carl Williams, 53, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault for five incidents police said occurred in 2017 and 2018.

Williams was charged last year with 10 criminal counts.

According to court records, the girl said she was 14 and 15 when she was forced to have sexual relations with Williams. Police said she was able to give physical descriptions of Williams' body.

Police said Williams initially denied the allegations. In court documents, police said they used a search warrant to take pictures of Williams' body that then were shown to the teen, who identified them as belonging the man she accused of the sexual assaults.

As part of Wednesday's plea bargain, prosecutors dismissed additional charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault and multiple counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio sentenced Williams to serve 3 to 8 years in prison. He was given credit for the more than 10 months already served since his arrest last July.

