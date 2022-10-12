Allegheny Township woman tasered in police stop pleads guilty to assault

Oct. 12—An Allegheny Township woman was ordered to serve up to 23 months in jail in connection with an incident last year in New Kensington in which she punched and kicked a police officer.

Cally Jade Mills, 30, pleaded guilty in four criminal cases, including an incident last Nov. 30 that followed a traffic stop that police said a required use of a Taser. Police said Mills became combative as an attempt was made to take her into custody on outstanding warrants.

According to court records, Mills initially gave police a false name and refused to comply with officers as they ordered her from the front passenger's seat of a vehicle. Police said an officer's hand was injured when Mills tried to slam closed the vehicle door. She also punched and kicked an officer, according to court records.

Mills' sweatshirt prevented her from being subdued by the Taser, police said.

Police said methamphetamine also was found in the vehicle.

In court Tuesday, Mills pleaded guilty to one count each of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and a drug offense in connection with the incident with police last year. She also pleaded guilty to drug charges and received concurrent sentences in three separate and unrelated incidents in 2020, 2021 and earlier this year.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Scott Mears sentenced Mills to serve 11 1/2 to 23 months in jail and one year on probation following her release from custody. The judge also ordered Mills to obtain and drug and alcohol evaluation and follow any recommended treatment. Charges of presenting false information to police, resisting arrest and marijuana possession were dismissed.

