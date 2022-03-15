Allegiance Coal (ASX:AHQ) shareholders have earned a 32% CAGR over the last five years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term Allegiance Coal Limited (ASX:AHQ) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 300% in five years. We note the stock price is up 4.0% in the last seven days.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Allegiance Coal made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, Allegiance Coal can boast revenue growth at a rate of 104% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 32% per year, compound, during the period. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. To our minds that makes Allegiance Coal worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Allegiance Coal shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 20% over one year. However, that falls short of the 32% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Allegiance Coal you should be aware of.

