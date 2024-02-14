Allegiant adds a nonstop flight out of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

Allegiant is adding a new city to its portfolio of flights out of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah.

Beginning June 13, you will be able to fly nonstop from MidAmerica to McGhee Tyson Airport, which is near Knoxville, Tennessee, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the airline has announced.

Allegiant already serves the following areas with flights out of MidAmerica: Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers/Punta Gorda, Orlando/Sanford, Sarasota/Bradenton, Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg and Jacksonville in Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Myrtle Beach in South Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; and Phoenix/Mesa in Arizona, according to the airport’s website.

Allegiant also announced that it would add routes elsewhere in the country, including flights into Los Angeles from Laredo, Texas; Rockford, Illinois; and Rapid City, South Dakota.

“This expansion caters to passengers and communities we feel have been overlooked by other carriers,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief revenue officer, said in a news release.