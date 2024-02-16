Allegiant adds two more spring break destinations non-stop out of MidAmerica Airport

Allegiant Travel Company announced Friday that it is resuming non-stop flights from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport to Fort Lauderdale, Florida and adding Las Vegas as part of its seasonal expansion.

Allegiant canceled routes to Fort Lauderdale out of Mascoutah in 2022 citing low interest, but now anticipates an increased demand as part of its seasonal focus on leisure travel.

“Anticipating a surge in travel demand, we are excited to bring back these perfectly-timed seasonal routes to fly passengers to some of our network’s most popular destinations across the country,” Drew Wells, Allegiant chief revenue officer, said in a release.

The airline announced on Tuesday that it also will be adding nonstop flights to McGhee Tyson Airport, which is near Knoxville, Tennessee, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park beginning June 13.

Both announcements are part of the airline’s seasonal expansion in 23 cities around the United States, the release stated.

Direct flights to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas will be offered “up to twice weekly” during the spring and summer travel seasons beginning Friday.

Allegiant already serves the following areas with flights out of MidAmerica: Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers/Punta Gorda, Orlando/Sanford, Sarasota/Bradenton, Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg and Jacksonville in Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Myrtle Beach in South Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; and Phoenix/Mesa in Arizona, according to the airport’s website.

Service to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport also will be offered up to twice weekly through the spring starting on Friday, the airport stated through its release.

Allegiant also announced that it would add routes elsewhere in the country, including flights into Los Angeles from Laredo, Texas; Rockford, Illinois; and Rapid City, South Dakota. “This expansion caters to passengers and communities we feel have been overlooked by other carriers,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief revenue officer, said in a news release.