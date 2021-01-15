Allegiant Air is adding 21 low-cost leisure routes to this year with service to 3 new cities - here's the full list

Thomas Pallini
Allegiant Air Airbus A320
An Allegiant Air Airbus A320 aircraft. Ryan Fletcher / Shutterstock.com

  • Allegiant Air is adding 21 new routes and three new cities in 2021.

  • The route expansion spans from coast to coast with the first routes launching in March.

  • Regions with beaches, national parks, and/or mountains are among the main focus as that's where travel trends are now pointing.

Allegiant Air is continuing a nationwide expansion with 21 new routes planned for 2021 that will take the airline to three new cities beginning in March.

Florida, Oregon, Wyoming are a large focus of the expansion as travelers have shown a proclivity to flee lockdown-stricken states and social distance in more scenic locales. Beaches, mountainous regions, and national parks, for which the three states are known, have surged in popularity as a result and carriers have been shifting their operations to accommodate travelers.

The list also includes eight planned routes for 2020 that were previously announced but delayed due to the pandemic.

The long-awaited distribution of COVID-19 vaccines has been a promising sign for airlines as it signals the return of travel. Flyers took to the skies in record numbers for 2020 during the Christmas holiday with nine days in the second half of December showing daily passenger numbers of over 1 million, signaling the willingness of Americans to move around again.

Allegiant, operating an ultra-low-cost business model centered around cheap domestic flying, is among the airlines expected to bounce back quicker than the larger airlines that rely on a mix of domestic and international customers. All flights are operated by Allegiant's Airbus A320 family aircraft.

Here's where Allegiant Air is flying this year.

Between Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Los Angeles

Los Angeles skyline
Los Angeles, California. Getty/David McNew

Flights between Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Los Angeles begin on June 2. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Allegiant will go up against the big three US carriers - American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines - on the route to the popular mountainous destination near Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks.

Between Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Phoenix

Phoenix Arizona
Phoenix, Arizona. Shutterstock

Flights between Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Phoenix begin on June 2. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Allegiant utilizes Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, a smaller alternative airport in the nearby city of Mesa. No other airline serves the route directly but American does offer non-stop service from the larger Sky Harbor International Airport.

Between Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Las Vegas

las vegas nevada
Las Vegas, Nevada. randy andy/Shutterstock

Flights between Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Las Vegas begin on June 4. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition.

Between Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Reno, Nevada

Reno Nevada
Reno, Nevada. Shutterstock

Flights between Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Reno, Nevada begin on June 4. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition.

Between Key West, Florida and Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville
Nashville, Tennessee. f11photo/Shutterstock

Flights between Key West, Florida and Nashville, Tennessee begin on June 2. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition.

Between Key West, Florida and Orlando, Florida

Orlando Florida
Orlando, Florida. Shutterstock

Intra-Floridian flights between Key West and Orlando begin on June 4. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

Allegiant uses the smaller Orlando-Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida instead of Orlando International Airport for its flights to the Magic City. Silver Airways is the only airline that will compete with Allegiant on the route.

Between Portland, Oregon and Santa Maria, California

Santa Maria, California
Santa Maria, California. Shutterstock.com

Flights between Portland, Oregon and Santa Maria, California begin on April 15. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition.

Between Portland, Oregon and Monterrey, California

monterey california
Monterrey, California. Shutterstock

Flights between Portland, Oregon and Monterrey, California begin on May 28. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition.

Between Portland, Oregon and Idaho Falls, Idaho

Idaho Falls, Idaho
Idaho Falls, Idaho. Shutterstock.com

Flights between Portland, Oregon and Idaho Falls, Idaho begin on May 28. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition.

Between Peoria, Illinois and Sarasota, Florida

Ringling Bridge Sarasota Florida
Sarasota, Florida. KarolinaBorkowski / iStock

Flights between Peoria, Illinois and Sarasota, Florida begin on May 27. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition.

Between Peoria, Illinois and Denver

denver colorado
Denver, Colorado. welcomia/Shutterstock

Flights between Peoria, Illinois and Denver begin on May 28. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition.

Between Charleston, South Carolina and St. Louis

St Louis
St. Louis, Missouri. Davel5957/Getty Images

Flights between Charleston, South Carolina and St. Louis begin on May 28. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

Allegiant uses Mid-America St. Louis Airport in neighboring Illinois as an alternative to St. Louis Lambert International in Missouri that's closer to downtown. No other airlines currently operate the route directly but Southwest does offer flights to Lambert International.

Between Charleston, South Carolina and Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville
Louisville, Kentucky. f11photo/Shutterstock

Flights between Charleston, South Carolina and Louisville, Kentucky begin on May 28. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition.

Between Baltimore, Maryland and Punta Gorda, Florida

Punta Gorda Florida
Punta Gorda, Florida. Khairil Azhar Junos/Shutterstock.com

Flights between Baltimore and Punta Gorda, Florida begin on May 27. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition.

Between Norfolk, Virginia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh pennsylvania
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Flights between Norfolk, Virginia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania begin on June 3. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition.

Between Norfolk, Virginia and Columbus, Ohio

columbus ohio
Columbus, Ohio. f11photo/Shutterstock

Flights between Norfolk, Virginia and Columbus, Ohio begin on June 3. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

Allegiant uses Rickenbacker International Airport, typically used to transport cargo, instead of the larger John Glenn Columbus International. No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition.

Between Nashville, Tennessee and Greensboro, North Carolina

greensboro north carolina
Greensboro, North Carolina. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Flights between Nashville, Tennessee and Greensboro, North Carolina begin on June 3. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition.

Between Boston and Grand Rapids, Michigan

Grand Rapids, Michigan
Grand Rapids, Michigan. Shutterstock

Flights between Boston and Grand Rapids, Michigan begin on March 5. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition

Between Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee
Knoxville, Tennessee. Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Flights between Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Knoxville, Tennessee begin on June 2. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition

Between Newburgh, New York and Destin, Florida

destin florida
Destin, Florida. Shutterstock.com / Ruth Peterkin

Flights between Newburgh, New York and Destin, Florida begin on June 13. The twice-weekly flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition

Between Newburgh, New York and Savannah, Georgia

savannah georgia
Savannah, Georgia. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Flights between Newburgh, New York and Savannah, Georgia begin on May 26. The four-times-weekly flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

No other airlines currently operate the route, leaving Allegiant with no competition

