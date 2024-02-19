Allegiant Air begins new nonstop flight from Asheville Airport to Minneapolis
ASHEVILLE - Looking to visit the home of the NFL Vikings in the 'great north'? Looking to depart for the Twin Cities? Asheville now has a solution.
Allegiant Air officially launched a new nonstop, seasonal spring and summer flight option from Asheville Regional Airport to Minneapolis.
The expansion of Allegiant's seasonal options has allowed the company to grow its flight choices from Asheville.
As the first flight to Minneapolis left Feb 15., the Asheville Regional Airport now has 17 different Allegiant Air nonstop flight options. The flights will operate up to twice a week, according to an Allegiant Air news release.
“Anticipating a surge in spring and summer travel demand, we are excited to bring back these perfectly-timed seasonal routes to fly passengers to some of our network’s most popular destinations across the country,” said Allegiant Travel Company spokesperson Drew Wells in a news release.
“Allegiant’s affordable, all-nonstop flights allow customers to spend more time in their destination without the hassle of managing layovers or connections.”
A March 3 one-way flight from Asheville to Minneapolis starts at $58, according to the Allegiant Air website.
What are all of the nonstop options from Asheville?
When a Asheville to Orlando nonstop flight begins in late May 2024, the Asheville Regional Airport will service a total of 27 locations through nonstop flights by mid 2024.
Some nonstop flight options for the Asheville Regional Airport are seasonal, while others run year-round. Here are the options offered by each airline and when you might be able to book a flight.
Allegiant Airlines
Austin, Texas: year-round.
Baltimore: spring to fall
Boston: spring to fall.
Chicago: spring to fall.
Denver: spring to fall.
Destin, Florida: summer.
Fort Lauderdale, Florida: year-round.
Houston: year-round.
Key West, Florida: year-round.
Las Vegas: year-round.
Minneapolis: spring and summer
Orlando, Florida (starts May 2024): year-round.
Sanford, Florida: year-round.
Punta Gorda, Florida: year-round.
Sarasota, Florida: year-round.
St.Pete/Clearwater, Florida: year-round
West Palm Beach, Florida: year-round.
American Airlines
Chicago: summer.
Charlotte: year-round.
Dallas/Fort Worth: year-round.
Miami: summer.
New York: year-round.
Philadelphia: varies.
Washington, D.C.: year-round.
Delta Air Lines
Atlanta: year-round.
New York: year-round.
Minneapolis: year-round.
JetBlue Airways
Boston: summer to early fall.
Sun Country Airlines
Minneapolis: spring to fall.
United Airlines
Chicago: year-round.
Denver: year-round.
Newark, New Jersey: year-round.
