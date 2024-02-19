Allegiant Air begins new nonstop flight from Asheville Airport to Minneapolis

ASHEVILLE - Looking to visit the home of the NFL Vikings in the 'great north'? Looking to depart for the Twin Cities? Asheville now has a solution.

Allegiant Air officially launched a new nonstop, seasonal spring and summer flight option from Asheville Regional Airport to Minneapolis.

A worker loads bags onto an Allegiant Air jet at Asheville Regional Airport in this file photo.

The expansion of Allegiant's seasonal options has allowed the company to grow its flight choices from Asheville.

As the first flight to Minneapolis left Feb 15., the Asheville Regional Airport now has 17 different Allegiant Air nonstop flight options. The flights will operate up to twice a week, according to an Allegiant Air news release.

“Anticipating a surge in spring and summer travel demand, we are excited to bring back these perfectly-timed seasonal routes to fly passengers to some of our network’s most popular destinations across the country,” said Allegiant Travel Company spokesperson Drew Wells in a news release.

“Allegiant’s affordable, all-nonstop flights allow customers to spend more time in their destination without the hassle of managing layovers or connections.”

A March 3 one-way flight from Asheville to Minneapolis starts at $58, according to the Allegiant Air website.

Travelers check in for their flight at a Delta Airlines kiosk in the Asheville Airport July 14, 2023.

What are all of the nonstop options from Asheville?

When a Asheville to Orlando nonstop flight begins in late May 2024, the Asheville Regional Airport will service a total of 27 locations through nonstop flights by mid 2024.

Some nonstop flight options for the Asheville Regional Airport are seasonal, while others run year-round. Here are the options offered by each airline and when you might be able to book a flight.

Allegiant Airlines

Austin, Texas: year-round.

Baltimore: spring to fall

Boston: spring to fall.

Chicago: spring to fall.

Denver: spring to fall.

Destin, Florida: summer.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida: year-round.

Houston: year-round.

Key West, Florida: year-round.

Las Vegas: year-round.

Minneapolis: spring and summer

Orlando, Florida (starts May 2024): year-round.

Sanford, Florida: year-round.

Punta Gorda, Florida: year-round.

Sarasota, Florida: year-round.

St.Pete/Clearwater, Florida: year-round

West Palm Beach, Florida: year-round.

American Airlines

Chicago: summer.

Charlotte: year-round.

Dallas/Fort Worth: year-round.

Miami: summer.

New York: year-round.

Philadelphia: varies.

Washington, D.C.: year-round.

Delta Air Lines

Atlanta: year-round.

New York: year-round.

Minneapolis: year-round.

JetBlue Airways

Boston: summer to early fall.

Sun Country Airlines

Minneapolis: spring to fall.

United Airlines

Chicago: year-round.

Denver: year-round.

Newark, New Jersey: year-round.

More: Looking to travel in 2024? See Asheville Regional Airport's newest nonstop flight options

More: West Asheville breakfast spot to be sold; Property for rent, Cascade Lounge hoping to stay

Will Hofmann is the Growth and Development Reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Got a tip? Email him at WHofmann@citizentimes.com. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Allegiant Air begins new nonstop flight option to the Twin Cities