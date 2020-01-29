Allegiant Announces Scott DeAngelo As EVP & Chief Marketing Officer

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) has announced that Scott DeAngelo has been appointed to serve as executive vice president and chief marketing officer. In this role, he is responsible for leading the strategic direction and execution of the commercial functions of marketing, ecommerce, leisure products and loyalty.

"Scott's exceptional ability to harness data and technology to better understand and serve our customer - from where and how they want to fly, to making it ever easier for them to find what they want – has brought tremendous benefits to the company," said John Redmond, Allegiant president. "We are excited to have his expertise and deep roots in data and predictive analytics on our executive leadership team, super charging our brand at every level."

DeAngelo joined Allegiant as senior vice president and chief marketing officer in 2018, leading development of a robust platform of customer insights and marketing analytics aimed to enhanced awareness and interaction with the company brand, including new national advertising campaigns and major commercial sponsorship initiatives. A new, personalization-driven website designed for frictionless access and unique non-card loyalty program will debut during 2020.

DeAngelo brings more than 20 years of data-driven strategic marketing, finance and product marketing experience to this role. Prior to joining Allegiant, DeAngelo spent seven years in progressive roles leading product, pricing and data at Worldpay – the world's top provider of payments technology and services. He was part of the senior leadership team that carried out Vantiv's successful IPO in 2012 (Vantiv later became Worldpay), and earned the company multiple rankings on Forbes' annual list of America's Top 25 Fastest Growing Tech Companies. At Worldpay, DeAngelo was also the lead inventor on multiple patent-pending solutions for bridging online customer behaviors with their in-store spending in order to measure digital impact at scale.

Before joining Worldpay in 2011, DeAngelo was global consulting group leader for Acxiom Corporation, serving a broad slate of clients including many of the world's leading internet retail, digital commerce, travel and hospitality companies with marketing data and technology strategies designed to build personalized customer engagement in a connected world. He previously honed his expertise in combining data and technology to drive commercial solutions as engagement manager at McKinsey & Company in Chicago, specializing in marketing strategy across retail, payments and travel.

"The sky is truly the limit for the Allegiant brand and the role we play in our customers' travel and leisure experiences," said DeAngelo. "Over the course of my career, I've never before had the privilege of working with such a collaborative and forward-thinking leadership team, laser-focused on innovation and doing the right thing for our company and those we serve. Because of this commitment, operations and customer experience have never been better, and we are set to advance in exciting new ways."

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. Allegiant's Sunseeker Resorts subsidiary is currently under construction with its inaugural resort property, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Southwest Florida - a unique waterside integrated resort like no other. And a growing group of Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers offer state-of-the art indoor games and attractions to thrill seekers of all ages. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Contact:

Allegiant Media Relations

702-800-2020

mediarelations@allegiantair.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-announces-scott-deangelo-as-evp--chief-marketing-officer-300995614.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company