Allegiant Reports March 2020 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for March 2020 as well as first quarter 2020.

Scheduled Service



March 2020 March 2019 Change Passengers 892,966 1,484,326 (39.8%) Revenue passenger miles (000) 839,766 1,386,501 (39.4%) Available seat miles (000) 1,413,348 1,610,575 (12.2%) Load factor 59.4% 86.1% (26.7 pts) Departures 8,926 10,297 (13.3%) Average stage length (miles) 914 914 (0.0%)









1st Quarter 2020 1st Quarter 2019 Change Passengers 3,154,606 3,421,538 (7.8%) Revenue passenger miles (000) 2,925,482 3,191,045 (8.3%) Available seat miles (000) 3,964,009 3,802,132 4.3% Load factor 73.8% 83.9% (10.1 pts) Departures 25,484 24,344 4.7% Average stage length (miles) 900 908 (0.9%)

Total System *



March 2020 March 2019 Change Passengers 898,986 1,499,688 (40.1%) Available seat miles (000) 1,441,144 1,655,330 (12.9%) Departures 9,172 10,660 (14.0%) Average stage length (miles) 908 908 (0.0%)









1st Quarter 2020 1st Quarter 2019 Change Passengers 3,175,450 3,450,278 (8.0%) Available seat miles (000) 4,067,671 3,910,239 4.0% Departures 26,312 25,200 4.4% Average stage length (miles) 895 904 (1.0%)



*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon March 2020 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $1.58





$ per gallon 1st quarter 2020 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $1.87

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

