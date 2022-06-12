Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) Has A ROE Of 11%

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like to learn about Return On Equity (ROE) and why it is important. By way of learning-by-doing, we'll look at ROE to gain a better understanding of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT).

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

Check out our latest analysis for Allegiant Travel

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Allegiant Travel is:

11% = US$137m ÷ US$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.11 in profit.

Does Allegiant Travel Have A Good Return On Equity?

Arguably the easiest way to assess company's ROE is to compare it with the average in its industry. However, this method is only useful as a rough check, because companies do differ quite a bit within the same industry classification. If you look at the image below, you can see Allegiant Travel has a similar ROE to the average in the Airlines industry classification (13%).

roe
roe

That isn't amazing, but it is respectable. Although the ROE is similar to the industry, we should still perform further checks to see if the company's ROE is being boosted by high debt levels. If so, this increases its exposure to financial risk. To know the 4 risks we have identified for Allegiant Travel visit our risks dashboard for free.

Why You Should Consider Debt When Looking At ROE

Virtually all companies need money to invest in the business, to grow profits. The cash for investment can come from prior year profits (retained earnings), issuing new shares, or borrowing. In the case of the first and second options, the ROE will reflect this use of cash, for growth. In the latter case, the debt used for growth will improve returns, but won't affect the total equity. In this manner the use of debt will boost ROE, even though the core economics of the business stay the same.

Combining Allegiant Travel's Debt And Its 11% Return On Equity

Allegiant Travel clearly uses a high amount of debt to boost returns, as it has a debt to equity ratio of 1.45. The combination of a rather low ROE and significant use of debt is not particularly appealing. Investors should think carefully about how a company might perform if it was unable to borrow so easily, because credit markets do change over time.

Summary

Return on equity is one way we can compare its business quality of different companies. In our books, the highest quality companies have high return on equity, despite low debt. All else being equal, a higher ROE is better.

Having said that, while ROE is a useful indicator of business quality, you'll have to look at a whole range of factors to determine the right price to buy a stock. Profit growth rates, versus the expectations reflected in the price of the stock, are a particularly important to consider. So I think it may be worth checking this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Of course Allegiant Travel may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have high ROE and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pope says sorry for canceling Africa trip

    STORY: Pope Francis has said sorry to the people and governments of South Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo after he was forced to cancel an African trip next month because of a problem with his knee.Speaking during his weekly address in St Peter's Square, the pontiff said he was postponing the trip "with great regret"."I ask you to pardon me for this", he said, adding that he wants to visit "as soon as possible."The Vatican said the decision to cancel the July 2-7 trip was taken at the request of the Pope's doctors.They have been treating him for a torn ligament in his knee.The trip to South Sudan and Congo, in the summer heat, would already have been difficult for the 85-year-old even without mobility problems.It would have entailed five plane journeys and three Masses that would have required him to remain standing for long periods.However, the cancellation means a visit to South Sudan, repeatedly postponed because of security concerns, has once again been put off.

  • Russia says it has slowed inflation and kept unemployment steady despite the West's sanctions. 2 experts break down Putin's spin on the numbers.

    President Putin's regime makes exporters convert their earnings into rubles. Companies exiting Russia are winding down businesses in an orderly way.

  • Down 45%, There Has Never Been a Better Time to Buy This Dow Growth Stock

    The broader stock market has had a rough six months, with the Nasdaq Composite down around 22%, the S&P 500 down 11%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 7%. In six months, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock has lost over 28% of its value and is down around 47% from its all-time high set in March 2021. Investors were able to count on Disney's dividends during past downturns.

  • Want to Collect a Special Dividend? Buy This Energy Name Now

    Everyone loves gifts. But not everyone thinks of corporations as gift-givers. Nevertheless, many companies do dole out monetary "gifts" to shareholders in the form of dividends. In fact, smart investors know that some companies pay more than one type of dividend: regular dividends and special dividends.

  • When Will the Nasdaq Bear Market End? Here's What History Shows

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which includes many of those growth stocks, is currently down 24% from its high set in the fourth quarter of 2021. When will the Nasdaq bear market end? Let's first address what a bear market is.

  • Michael Burry and Jeremy Grantham are bracing for plunging stocks, stubborn inflation, and a painful recession. Here's what 10 elite investors are saying about the market outlook.

    David Einhorn, Stanley Druckenmiller, and other leading investors are predicting further pain for markets.

  • The bear market rally is over because investors are expecting more shocks from inflation and rates, Bank of America says

    Markets received another inflation reality check with May's reading reaching a new 41-year high of 8.6%.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    No two ways about it: It's been a challenging year on Wall Street. Since the curtain opened on 2022, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and broad-based S&P 500 have both fallen by a double-digit percentage. Meanwhile, the growth stock-fueled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has declined by a peak of 31% since hitting its record-closing high in November.

  • 5 Cutting-Edge Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since hitting their respective all-time highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average and benchmark S&P 500 have entered correction territory with declines of more than 10%. Meanwhile, the growth-stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite has lost about a quarter of its value, placing it firmly in a bear market. The first highly innovative company with all the tools necessary to quintuple investors' money by the turn of the decade is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • How to Make Money (or Even Get Rich) During a Stock Market Crash

    Nobody knows when a stock (or the stock market) has hit bottom. People can speculate -- and every analyst hoping for a little bit of television fame most certainly will -- but no person, no matter how many past predictions they claim to have gotten right knows when a stock or the market has fallen as low as it will go. Down markets, bear markets, market crashes -- whatever you want to call them follow no rules.

  • ‘Catastrophically bad’ inflation report is boosting chances of a 75-basis-point interest-rate hike next week

    Friday’s consumer-price index report for May — which showed the annual headline U.S. inflation rate climbing to 8.6% in May, with few signs of having peaked — is boosting the chances of a jumbo-sized rate increase by monetary-policy makers as soon as next week, and eliciting dire warnings that central bankers have completely lost control of prices. Fed funds futures traders now see a 21% chance of a 75-basis-point hike in June, up from just 3.6% on Thursday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Beneath the issue of where the Fed goes from here is a much more fundamental and serious problem: Some observers fear the U.S. central bank has already effectively lost control of inflation.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    “Ball of confusion, that's what the world is today,” sang the Temptations on their 1970 classic, a sentiment which can readily apply to the stock market’s present state. It’s hard to get a grip on the market’s choppy action in 2022 and investors could use a clear signal to follow when considering a new investment. One way to get a head start is by tracking the moves of the insiders. These are the corporate officers with in-depth knowledge of the companies they helm. To keep the playing field lev

  • The stock market can return to record highs this year as inflation shows signs of cooling down despite May's hot CPI print, Fundstrat says

    "We stick with our view that stocks strengthen in 2H and even revisit prior highs," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.

  • I learned a painful lesson from inflation in the ’70s that's paying off as things get ugly again

    Paying off your credit card bill each month and avoiding interest payments are among ways to create long-term security amid turbulence.

  • Larry Summers Says Fed Forecasts Look Ridiculous, Warns on Rate Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the Federal Reserve has failed to account for its mistakes and to realize the damage to its credibility after the latest inflation data dashed hopes that a peak had been reached.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation DefeatRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingChina A

  • QuantumScape loses manufacturing chief over management style mismatch

    Celina Mikolajczak, who has held senior roles at Tesla and Panasonic, resigned from QuantumScape less than a year after taking the chief manufacturing officer position at the solid-state battery company, according to a regulatory filing. Mikolajczak and QuantumScape are parting ways over "differing management styles between the parties," the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states. Mikolajczak will move to an advisory role on the company’s scientific advisory board.

  • Is This 9% Dividend Yield Too Good to Pass Up?

    The challenge is in finding a dividend stock that strikes a good balance between paying out a high dividend and at the same time offering sufficient safety. Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) stands out for its impressive dividend yield of 8.8%, which is well above the S&P 500's yield of about 1.4%. Skeptical investors may wonder if it is too good to be true.

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time, and few wise individuals would challenge that notion. Two businesses Buffett holds that I think are great long-term investments are Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Visa (NYSE: V). Snowflake is exactly the opposite of a stock you'd think Buffett would invest in; it's a fast-growing tech player in the data cloud space.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Invest has seen all its gains wiped out in a nightmarish 2022 — but investors aren't losing faith

    Analysts told Insider that Wood continues to appeal as "a sort of messiah figure" despite suffering heavy losses this year.

  • Thinking of Holding on to Less Cash Due to Inflation? Warren Buffett's Advice May Surprise You

    Your cash balances are losing purchasing power in a big way. Draining your cash reserves when inflation is running high can can make sense from a numbers perspective. Referencing his preference to hold at least $30 billion in cash and cash equivalents at Berkshire, Buffett said, "We want your company to be financially impregnable and never dependent on the kindness of strangers (or even that of friends)."