Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Allegiant Travel's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Allegiant Travel had debt of US$1.36b, up from US$1.14b in one year. On the flip side, it has US$530.2m in cash leading to net debt of about US$827.5m.

A Look At Allegiant Travel's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Allegiant Travel had liabilities of US$595.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.42b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$530.2m as well as receivables valued at US$34.2m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.45b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Allegiant Travel has a market capitalization of US$2.46b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Allegiant Travel's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 2.1 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 5.6 times last year. While that doesn't worry us too much, it does suggest the interest payments are somewhat of a burden. We saw Allegiant Travel grow its EBIT by 7.2% in the last twelve months. That's far from incredible but it is a good thing, when it comes to paying off debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Allegiant Travel can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Allegiant Travel saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.