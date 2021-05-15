Allegiant's (ALGT) April 2021 Traffic Down 21.6% From April 2019

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT carried 20.4% less passengers under its scheduled service in April 2021 than its April 2019 (pre-pandemic) levels. Scheduled traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) declined 21.6% in the month from April 2019 levels. Capacity (measured in available seat miles) for scheduled service slid 0.6% from April 2019 reading.

With the traffic decline outweighing capacity contraction, load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) in April contracted 17.2 points to 63.8% from the same month two years ago. For the total system (including scheduled service and fixed fee contract), Allegiant carried less passengers in April 2021, down 20.6% from the April 2019 levels.

However, with air-travel demand improving in the United States, particularly for leisure as more and more Americans get vaccinated, the picture grew rosier on a year-over-year basis. For scheduled service, load factor improved 44.5 points to 63.8% in April with the traffic surge (up 2,470.4%) outpacing capacity expansion. Departures increased 763.9%. With oil prices shooting up, fuel cost per gallon at Allegiant is naturally on the rise. The metric, which was $1.86 in March, is estimated to have risen to $1.90 in April.

Apart from its traffic numbers, Allegiant was in news recently when it reported first-quarter 2021 results. Alike its fellow airlines Southwest Airlines LUV, JetBlue Airways JBLU and Spirit Airlines SAVE, the carrier incurred a loss due to passenger revenue weakness.

Zacks Investment Research