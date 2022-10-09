Is Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Potentially Undervalued?

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$109 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$88.99. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Allegion's current trading price of US$92.42 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Allegion’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Allegion Worth?

Good news, investors! Allegion is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $125.31, but it is currently trading at US$92.42 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Allegion’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Allegion look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Allegion's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 20%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ALLE is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ALLE for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ALLE. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Allegion at this point in time. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Allegion.

If you are no longer interested in Allegion, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

