Allegion PLC Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $126.75 per share and the market cap of $11.5 billion, Allegion PLC stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Allegion PLC is shown in the chart below.


Because Allegion PLC is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 5.3% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 1.08% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Allegion PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.34, which is worse than 68% of the companies in Business Services industry. The overall financial strength of Allegion PLC is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Allegion PLC is fair. This is the debt and cash of Allegion PLC over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Allegion PLC has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $2.7 billion and earnings of $3.394 a share. Its operating margin of 19.97% better than 89% of the companies in Business Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Allegion PLC's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Allegion PLC over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Allegion PLC is 5.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -3.3%, which ranks worse than 67% of the companies in Business Services industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Allegion PLC's return on invested capital is 22.05, and its cost of capital is 6.20. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Allegion PLC is shown below:

In closing, the stock of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE, 30-year Financials)shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 67% of the companies in Business Services industry. To learn more about Allegion PLC stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

