Allegion's (NYSE:ALLE) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Allegion's (NYSE:ALLE) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Allegion is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$626m ÷ (US$4.0b - US$704m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Allegion has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 14% generated by the Building industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Allegion compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Allegion here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 58% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 19%. Since 19% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Key Takeaway

The main thing to remember is that Allegion has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 40% return to shareholders who held over that period. So to determine if Allegion is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Allegion and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

