Allegra Miles, a Florida singer on 'The Voice,' 'American Idol,' has gone viral on YouTube

The fourth season of Stranger Things is coming ever closer, and stars Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard promise that it will scare your socks off. "You get to see Eleven in the darkest state she's ever been," Brown said about her character during an interview during a virtual set tour (via Entertainment Weekly). "This has definitely been the hardest season I've ever filmed. And there have been some of the scariest, scariest things that I've ever seen as a human, which you guys will get to see