Allegro MicroSystems Announces Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended September 25, 2020

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.
·33 min read

--Strong Growth and Solid Operating Results--

MANCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended September 25, 2020. Total net sales for the three-month period ended September 25, 2020 was $136.6 million, an increase of 18.8% from the prior quarter, demonstrating strong revenue recovery.

“Our business turned a corner in the second fiscal quarter, rebounding off the lows related to the pandemic and showing a quick recovery in our key markets in automotive and industrial where we believe we continue to gain market share,” said Ravi Vig, President and CEO of Allegro MicroSystems. “While uncertainty remains, we have our eye on our long-term opportunities and believe we are in the sweet spot of the convergence of growth trends in automotive, Industry 4.0, data center and green energy, positioning us to take full advantage of a market recovery.”

Business Summary

Automotive revenue was up 17.2% sequentially during the second quarter driven by global auto production growth and also strength in the Company's xEV business, which nearly doubled from the three-month period ended September 27, 2019. During the second fiscal quarter, the Company completed its strategic acquisition of Voxtel, a privately held company specializing in advanced photonics and 3D imaging technology including components for long-range, eye-safe Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR). This acquisition brings together Voxtel’s laser and imaging expertise with Allegro’s automotive leadership and scale to enable what the Company believes will be the next generation of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Industrial revenue in the second quarter was up 19.7% year-over-year compared to the same prior year fiscal period and 6.1% sequentially due to continued strength in demand for the Company’s three-phase drivers in data centers. The Company’s “Other” business, which represents non-strategic markets, including white goods, desktop computing, printers and peripherals, benefited in part from COVID-related demand for these products.

Business Outlook

For the third fiscal quarter ending December 25, 2020, the Company expects total net sales to be in the range of $147 million to $151 million, with both the Automotive and Industrial businesses growing from the second fiscal quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in the range of 50% - 51%, and non-GAAP earnings per fully-diluted share for the same period is expected to be in the range of $0.11 to $0.12. This guidance is based on an estimated approximate 189.4 million fully-diluted shares outstanding.

Allegro has not provided a reconciliation of its third fiscal quarter outlook for non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP earning per fully-diluted share because estimates of all of the reconciling items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts. It is difficult to reasonably provide a forward-looking estimate between such forward-looking non-GAAP measures and the comparable forward-looking GAAP measures. Certain factors that are materially significant to Allegro’s ability to estimate these items are out of its control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, including with respect to transaction fees, stock compensation charges, facility closing and consolidation costs, deferred financing costs associated with the repayment of at least 75% of the Company's $325 million term loan, a pre-IPO $400 million dividend; and the tax consequences of each of these events.

Earnings Webcast

A webcast will be held on Thursday, November 19, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Ravi Vig, Chief Executive Officer and Paul Walsh, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Allegro’s financial results.

The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.allegromicro.com. A recording of the webcast will be posted in the same location and will be available shortly after the call concludes and will be available for at least 30 days.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits resulting from our acquisition of Voxtel and our expected financial performance for our third fiscal quarter ending December 25, 2020. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “mission,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “project,” “predict,” “contemplate,” “potential,” or the negative thereof and similar words and expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Such statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various important factors, including, but not limited to: downturns or volatility in general economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the automotive market; our ability to compete effectively with intense competition, expand our market share and increase our profitability; our ability to compensate for decreases in average selling prices of our products; the cyclical nature of the analog semiconductor industry; our ability to manage any sustained yield problems or other delays at our third-party wafer fabrication facilities or in the final assembly and test of our products; our ability to fully realize the benefits of past and potential future initiatives designed to improve our competitiveness, growth and profitability; our ability to accurately predict our quarterly net sales and operating results; our ability to adjust our supply chain volume to account for changing market conditions and customer demand; our dependence on manufacturing operations in the Philippines; changes in government trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and export restrictions; and our ability to protect our proprietary technology and inventions through patents or trade secrets; and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our final prospectus on Form 424(b) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on October 30, 2020, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors & Media page of our website at investors.allegromicro.com.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Three-Month Period Ended

Six-Month Period Ended

September 25,
2020

September 27,
2019

September 25,
2020

September 27,
2019

Net sales

$

114,138

$

146,615

$

205,519

$

282,891

Net sales to related party

22,511

16,625

46,131

32,792

Total net sales

136,649

163,240

251,650

315,683

Cost of goods sold

74,879

94,634

134,179

187,690

Gross profit

61,770

68,606

117,471

127,993

Operating expenses:

Research and development

25,130

25,952

49,510

52,080

Selling, general and administrative

24,238

27,593

51,027

53,121

Total operating expenses

49,368

53,545

100,537

105,201

Operating income

12,402

15,061

16,934

22,792

Other income (expense):

Interest income (expense), net

350

(65

)

663

(70

)

Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain

(1,318

)

609

(1,186

)

3,360

Income in earnings of equity investment

246

458

Other, net

20

(1,189

)

213

(1,096

)

Income before income taxes

11,700

14,416

17,082

24,986

Income tax provision

2,082

2,833

2,610

10,168

Net income

9,618

11,583

14,472

14,818

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

34

18

68

69

Net income attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.

$

9,584

$

11,565

$

14,404

$

14,749

Net income attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. per share:

Basic and diluted

$

0.96

$

1.16

$

1.44

$

1.47

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

10,000,000

10,000,000

10,000,000

10,000,000


Supplemental Schedule of Total Net Sales

The following table summarizes net sales by core end market and other applications. Other applications include sales of wafer foundry products and from the distribution of Sanken products unrelated to and no longer part of the Company’s business in fiscal year 2021.

Three-Month Period Ended

Change

Six-Month Period Ended

Change

September 25,
2020

September 27,
2019

Amount

%

September 25,
2020

September 27,
2019

Amount

%

(Dollars in thousands)

Core end markets:

Automotive

$

89,479

$

98,209

$

(8,730

)

(8.9

)%

$

165,857

$

190,607

$

(24,750

)

(13.0

)%

Industrial

21,650

18,092

3,558

19.7

%

42,056

34,737

7,319

21.1

%

Other

25,520

20,542

4,978

24.2

%

43,737

38,329

5,408

14.1

%

Total core end markets

136,649

136,843

(194

)

(0.1

)%

251,650

263,673

(12,023

)

(4.6

)%

Other applications:

Wafer foundry products

16,698

(16,698

)

(100.0

)%

32,988

(32,988

)

(100.0

)%

Distribution of Sanken products

9,699

(9,699

)

(100.0

)%

19,022

(19,022

)

(100.0

)%

Total net sales

$

136,649

$

163,240

$

(26,591

)

(16.3

)%

$

251,650

$

315,683

$

(64,033

)

(20.3

)%


Supplemental Schedule of Stock-Based Compensation

The Company recorded stock-based compensation expense in the following expense categories of its unaudited consolidated statements of income:

Three-Month Period Ended

Six-Month Period Ended

(In thousands)

September 25,
2020

September 27,
2019

September 25,
2020

September 27,
2019

Cost of sales

$

53

$

45

$

150

$

90

Research and development

32

26

53

45

Selling, general and administrative

495

303

822

613

Total stock-based compensation

$

580

$

374

$

1,025

$

748


Supplemental Schedule of Acquisition Related Intangible Amortization Costs

The Company recorded intangible amortization expense related to its acquisition of Voxtel in the following expense categories of its unaudited consolidated statements of income:

Three-Month Period Ended

Six-Month Period Ended

(In thousands)

September 25,
2020

September 27,
2019

September 25,
2020

September 27,
2019

Cost of sales

$

105

$

105

Selling, general and administrative

9

9

Total intangible amortization

$

114

$

$

114

$


ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 25, 2020
(Unaudited)

March 27, 2020

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

201,998

$

214,491

Restricted cash

6,354

5,385

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances of doubtful accounts of $338 and $288 at September 25, 2020 and March 27, 2020, respectively

57,926

59,457

Trade and other accounts receivable due from related party

16,783

30,851

Accounts receivable - other

2,780

1,796

Inventories

104,796

127,227

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

16,585

9,014

Total current assets

407,222

448,221

Property, plant and equipment, net

217,901

332,330

Deferred income tax assets

6,861

7,217

Goodwill

20,257

1,285

Intangible assets, net

36,274

19,958

Related party note receivable

51,377

Equity investment in related party

25,028

Other assets, net

14,779

8,810

Total assets

$

779,699

$

817,821

Liabilities, Non-Controlling Interest and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Trade accounts payable

$

23,856

$

20,762

Amounts due to related party

1,157

4,494

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

64,929

56,855

Current portion of related party debt

25,000

Bank lines-of-credit

33,000

43,000

Total current liabilities

$

214,491

$

99,743

Related party notes payable, less current portion

5,385

3,514

Other long-term liabilities

$

219,876

$

103,257

Total liabilities

439,752

206,514

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' Equity:

Common stock:

Class A, $.01 par value; 12,500,000 shares authorized; 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 25, 2020 and March 27, 2020

100

100

Class L, $.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 638,298 shares issued and outstanding September 25, 2020; 622,470 shares issued and outstanding at March 27, 2020

6

6

Additional paid-in capital

439,732

458,697

Retained earnings

208,759

194,355

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(14,133

)

(19,976

)

Equity attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.

634,464

633,182

Non-controlling interests

1,042

950

Total stockholders' equity

635,506

634,132

Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and stockholders' equity

$

779,699

$

817,821



ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Six-Month Period Ended

September 25,
2020

September 27,
2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net income

$

14,472

$

14,818

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

24,026

31,477

Deferred income taxes

1,307

(320

)

Stock-based compensation

1,025

748

Loss on disposal of assets

293

559

Provisions for inventory and bad debt

209

1,941

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Trade accounts receivable

6,196

10,294

Accounts receivable - other

(1,292

)

1,148

Inventories

(8,772

)

3,043

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(16,725

)

(3,863

)

Trade accounts payable

2,793

(759

)

Due to/from related parties

10,731

(19,601

)

Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities

(5,623

)

(11,769

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

28,640

27,716

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(18,091

)

(18,199

)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(8,500

)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

282

3,920

Contribution of cash balances due to divestiture of subsidiary

(16,335

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(42,644

)

(14,279

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Related party note receivable

30,000

Net cash provided by financing activities

30,000

Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash

2,480

(7,157

)

Net (decrease) increase in Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash

(11,524

)

36,280

Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at beginning of period

219,876

103,257

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD:

$

208,352

$

139,537

RECONCILIATION OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH:

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

$

214,491

$

99,743

Restricted cash at beginning of period

5,385

3,514

Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at beginning of period

$

219,876

$

103,257

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

201,998

134,349

Restricted cash at end of period

6,354

5,188

Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at end of period

$

208,352

$

139,537

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

Cash paid for interest

$

107

$

763

Cash paid for income taxes

$

6,385

$

4,582

Non-cash transactions:

Changes in Trade accounts payable related to Property, plant and equipment, net

$

(4,000

)

$

(2,659

)

Loans to cover purchase of common stock under employee stock plan

$

171

$


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the measures presented in our consolidated financial statements, we regularly review other metrics, defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends, prepare financial forecasts and make strategic decisions. The key metrics we consider are non-GAAP Gross Profit, non-GAAP Gross Margin, non-GAAP Operating Expenses, non-GAAP Operating Expenses, non-GAAP Profit before Tax, non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax, non-GAAP Net Income, non-GAAP Net Income per Share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”). These non-GAAP Financial Measures provide supplemental information regarding our operating performance on a non-GAAP basis that excludes certain gains, losses and charges of a non-cash nature or that occur relatively infrequently and/or that management considers to be unrelated to our core operations, and in the case of non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax, management believes that this non-GAAP measure of income taxes provides it with the ability to evaluate the non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items and discrete items, which may vary in size and frequency. By presenting these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, we provide a basis for comparison of our business operations between periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance, and we believe that investors’ understanding of our performance is enhanced by our presenting these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as they provide a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations. Management believes that tracking and presenting these Non-GAAP Financial Measures provides management and the investment community with valuable insight into matters such as: our ongoing core operations, our ability to generate cash to service our debt and fund our operations; and the underlying business trends that are affecting our performance and evaluating companies in our industry. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures are used by both management and our board of directors, together with the comparable GAAP information, in evaluating our current performance and planning our future business activities. In particular, management finds it useful to exclude non-cash charges in order to better correlate our operating activities with our ability to generate cash from operations and to exclude certain cash charges as a means of more accurately predicting our liquidity requirements. We believe that these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, when used in conjunction with our GAAP financial information, also allow investors to better evaluate our financial performance in comparison to other periods and to other companies in our industry.

These Non-GAAP Financial Measures have significant limitations as analytical tools. Some of these limitations are that:

  • such measures do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

  • such measures exclude certain costs which are important in analyzing our GAAP results;

  • such measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

  • such measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

  • such measures do not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes; although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future;

  • such measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

  • other companies in our industry may calculate such measures differently than we do, thereby further limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are supplemental measures of our performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as gross profit, gross margin, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Also, in the future we may incur expenses or charges such as those added back in the calculation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Our presentation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

Our prior disclosure referred to non-GAAP Gross Profit and non-GAAP Gross Margin as Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin, respectively. No changes have been made to how we calculate these measures.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin
We calculate non-GAAP Gross Profit and non-GAAP Gross Margin excluding the items below from cost of revenues in applicable periods and we calculate and non-GAAP Gross Margin as non-GAAP Gross Profit divided by total net sales.

  • PSL and Sanken Distribution Agreement - Represents the elimination of inventory cost amortization and foundry service payment related to one-time costs incurred in connection with the disposition of Polar Semiconductor, LLC (“PSL”) during the second fiscal quarter ended September 25, 2020 (the “PSL Divestiture”)

  • Stock-based compensation - Represents non-cash expenses arising from the grant of stock awards

  • AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs - Represents one-time costs incurred in connection with closing of our manufacturing facility in Thailand (the “AMTC Facility”) and transitioning of test and assembly functions to the our manufacturing facility in the Philippines (the “AMPI Facility”) announced in fiscal year 2020 consisting of: moving equipment between facilities, contract terminations and other non-recurring charges. The closure and transition of the AMTC Facility is expected to be substantially complete by the end of March 2021. These costs are in addition to, and not duplicative of, the adjustments noted in note (*) below.

  • Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets - Represents non-cash expenses associated with the amortization of intangible assets in connection with the acquisition of Voxtel, Inc., which closed in August 2020.

  • COVID-19 related expenses - Represents expenses attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic primarily related to increased purchases of masks, gloves and other protective materials, and overtime premium compensation paid for maintaining 24-hour service at the AMPI Facility.

(*) Non-GAAP Gross Profit and the corresponding calculation of non-GAAP Gross Margin in this release do not include adjustments consisting of:

  • Additional AMTC related costs - Represents costs relating to the closing of the AMTC Facility and the transitioning of test and assembly functions to the AMPI Facility in the Philippines announced in fiscal year 2020 consisting of: the net savings expected to result from the movement of work to the AMPI Facility, which facility had duplicative capacity based on the buildouts of the AMPI Facility in fiscal years 2019 and 2018. The elimination of these costs did not reduce our production capacity and therefore did not have direct effects on our ability to generate revenue. The closure and transition of the AMTC Facility is expected to be substantially complete by the end of March 2021.

  • Out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets - Represents a one-time depreciation expense related to the correction of an immaterial error, related to 2017, for certain manufacturing assets that have reached the end of their useful lives.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, non-GAAP Operating Income and non-GAAP Operating Margin
We calculate non-GAAP Operating Expenses and non-GAAP Operating Income excluding the same items excluded above to the extent they are classified as operating expenses, and also excluding the items below in applicable periods. We calculate non-GAAP Operating Margin as non-GAAP Operating Income divided by total net sales.

  • Transaction fees - Represents transaction-related legal and consulting fees incurred primarily in connection with (i) the unsuccessful acquisition of a competitor in fiscal year 2019, (ii) the acquisition of Voxtel, Inc. in fiscal year 2020, and (iii) the PSL Divestiture and the transfer of the Sanken products distribution business to PSL in fiscal year 2020.

  • Severance - Represents severance costs associated with (i) labor savings initiatives to manage overall compensation expense as a result of the declining sales volume during the applicable period, including a voluntary separation incentive payment plan for employees near retirement and a reduction in force and (ii) the closing of the AMTC Facility and the transitioning of test and assembly functions to the AMPI Facility announced and initiated in fiscal year 2020.

(**) Non-GAAP Operating Income in this release does not include adjustments consisting of those set forth in note (*) to the calculation of non-GAAP Gross Profit, and the corresponding calculation of non-GAAP Gross Margin, above or:

  • Labor savings - Represents salary and benefit costs related to employees whose positions were eliminated through voluntary separation programs or other reductions in force (not associated with the closure of the AMTC Facility or any other plant or facility) and a restructuring of overhead positions from high-cost to low-cost jurisdictions net of costs for newly hired employees in connection with such restructuring.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Non-GAAP Profit before Tax
We calculate EBITDA as net income minus interest income (expense), tax provision, and depreciation and amortization expenses. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the same items excluded above and also excluding the items below in applicable periods, We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total net sales. We calculate non-GAAP Profit before Tax as Profit before Tax excluding the same items excluded above and also excluding the items below in applicable periods.

  • Non-core loss (gain) on sale of equipment - Represents non-core miscellaneous losses and gains on the sale of equipment

  • Foreign currency translation loss (gain) - Represents losses and gains resulting from the remeasurement and settlement of intercompany debt and operational transactions, as well as transactions with external customers or vendors denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of the legal entity in which the transaction is recorded

  • Income in earnings of equity investment - Represents our equity method investment in PSL

  • Inventory cost amortization - Represents intercompany inventory transactions incurred from purchases made from PSL in fiscal year 2020. Such costs are one-time incurred expenses impacting our operating results during fiscal year 2021 following the PSL Divestiture. Such costs are not expected to have a continuing impact on our operating results after our second fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2021.

  • Foundry service payment - Represents foundry service payments incurred under our Price Support Agreement with PSL in respect to the guaranteed capacity at PSL to support our production forecast and are one-time costs incurred impacting our operating results during fiscal year 2021 following the PSL Divestiture. Such costs are not expected to have a continuing impact on our operating results after fiscal year 2021.

Non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax
In calculating non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax, we have added-back the following to GAAP Provision for Income Taxes:

  • Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results - Represents the estimated income tax effect of the adjustments to non-GAAP Profit Before Tax described above and elimination of discrete tax adjustments.

Three-Month Period Ended

Six-Month Period Ended

September 25,
2020

June 26,
2020

September 27,
2019

September 25,
2020

September 27,
2019

(Dollars in thousands)

Reconciliation of Gross Profit

GAAP Gross Profit

$

61,770

$

55,701

$

68,606

$

117,471

$

127,993

PSL and Sanken distribution agreement

2,815

3,383

6,198

Stock-based compensation

53

97

45

150

90

AMTC facility consolidation one-time costs

408

544

952

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

105

105

COVID-19 related expenses

73

73

Total

$

3,454

$

4,024

$

45

$

7,478

$

90

Non-GAAP Gross Profit*

$

65,224

$

59,725

$

68,651

$

124,949

$

128,083

Non-GAAP Gross Margin*

47.7

%

51.9

%

42.1

%

49.7

%

40.6

%

* Non-GAAP Gross Profit and the corresponding calculation of non-GAAP Gross Margin do not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $2,281, $3,074, and $— for the three months ended September 25, 2020, June 26, 2020, and September 27, 2019, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $768, $—, and $— for the three months ended September 25, 2020, June 26, 2020, and September 27, 2019, respectively, and (ii) additional AMTC related costs of $5,355 and $— for the six months ended September 25, 2020 and September 27, 2019, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $768 and $— for the six months ended September 25, 2020 and September 27, 2019, respectively.

Three-Month Period Ended

Six-Month Period Ended

September 25,
2020

June 26,
2020

September 27,
2019

September 25,
2020

September 27,
2019

(Dollars in thousands)

Reconciliation of Operating Expenses

GAAP Operating Expenses

$

49,368

$

51,169

$

53,545

$

100,537

$

105,201

Stock-based compensation

527

348

329

875

658

AMTC facility consolidation one-time costs

1,358

1,161

2,519

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

9

9

COVID-19 related expenses

398

4,000

4,398

Transaction fees

1,871

117

1,081

1,988

1,447

Severance

337

2,698

337

2,698

Total

$

4,163

$

5,963

$

4,108

$

10,126

$

4,803

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses*

$

45,205

$

45,206

$

49,437

$

90,411

$

100,398

* Non-GAAP Operating Expenses do not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $380, $324, and $2,890 for the three months ended September 25, 2020, June 26, 2020, and September 27, 2019, respectively, and labor savings costs of $—, $109, and $2,414 for the three months ended September 25, 2020, and June 26, 2020, September 27, 2019, respectively, and (ii) additional AMTC related costs of $704 and $5,664 for the six months ended September 25, 2020 and September 27, 2019, respectively, and labor savings costs of $109 and $4,812 for the six months ended September 25, 2020 and September 27, 2019, respectively.

Three-Month Period Ended

Six-Month Period Ended

September 25,
2020

June 26,
2020

September 27,
2019

September 25,
2020

September 27,
2019

(Dollars in thousands)

Reconciliation of Operating Income

GAAP Operating Income

$

12,402

$

4,532

$

15,061

$

16,934

$

22,792

PSL and Sanken distribution agreement

2,815

3,383

6,198

Stock-based compensation

580

445

374

1,025

748

AMTC facility consolidation one-time costs

1,766

1,705

3,471

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

114

114

COVID-19 related expenses

471

4,000

4,471

Transaction fees

1,871

117

1,081

1,988

1,447

Severance

337

2,698

337

2,698

Total

$

7,617

$

9,987

$

4,153

$

17,604

$

4,893

Non-GAAP Operating Income*

$

20,019

$

14,519

$

19,214

$

34,538

$

27,685

Non-GAAP Operating Margin* (% of net sales)

14.6

%

12.6

%

11.8

%

13.7

%

8.8

%

* Non-GAAP Operating Income and the corresponding calculation of non-GAAP Operating Margin do not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $2,330, $3,398, and $2,890 for the three months ended September 25, 2020, June 26, 2020, and September 27, 2019, respectively, labor savings costs of $—, $109, and $2,414 for the three months ended September 25, 2020, June 26, 2020, and September 27, 2019, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $768, $—, and $— for the three months ended September 25, 2020, June 26, 2020, and September 27, 2019, respectively, and (ii) additional AMTC related costs of $5,728 and $5,664 for the six months ended September 25, 2020 and September 27, 2019, respectively, labor savings costs of $109 and $4,812 for the six months ended September 25, 2020 and September 27, 2019, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $768 and $— for the six months ended September 25, 2020 and September 27, 2019, respectively.

Three-Month Period Ended

Six-Month Period Ended

September 25,
2020

June 26,
2020

September 27,
2019

September 25,
2020

September 27,
2019

(Dollars in thousands)

GAAP Net Income

$

9,618

$

4,854

$

11,583

$

14,472

$

14,818

Interest (income) expense

(350

)

(313

)

65

(663

)

70

Tax provision

2,082

528

2,833

2,610

10,168

Depreciation & amortization

12,487

11,539

15,988

24,026

31,477

EBITDA

$

23,837

$

16,608

$

30,469

$

40,445

$

56,533

Adjustments to EBITDA

Non-core loss (gain) on sale of equip.

331

(38

)

604

293

559

Foreign currency translation loss (gain)

1,318

(132

)

(609

)

1,186

(3,360

)

Income in earnings of equity investment

(246

)

(212

)

(458

)

Stock-based compensation

580

445

374

1,025

748

AMTC facility consolidation one-time costs

1,766

1,705

3,471

COVID-19 related costs

471

4,000

4,471

Transaction fees

1,871

117

1,081

1,988

1,447

Severance

337

2,698

337

2,698

Inventory cost amortization

1,115

1,583

2,698

Foundry service payment

1,700

1,800

3,500

Adjusted EBITDA*

$

32,743

$

26,213

$

34,617

$

58,956

$

58,625

Adjusted EBITDA Margin*

24.0

%

22.8

%

21.2

%

23.4

%

18.6

%

* Adjusted EBITDA and the corresponding calculation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $2,330, $3,398, and $2,890 for the three months ended September 25, 2020, June 26, 2020, and September 27, 2019, respectively, and labor savings costs of $—, $109, and $2,414 for the three months ended September 25, 2020, June 26, 2020, and September 27, 2019, respectively and (ii) AMTC additional costs of $5,728 and $5,664 for the six months ended September 25, 2020 and September 27, 2019, respectively, and labor savings costs of $109 and $4,812 for the six months ended September 25, 2020 and September 27, 2019, respectively.

Three-Month Period Ended

Six-Month Period Ended

September 25,
2020

June 26,
2020

September 27,
2019

September 25,
2020

September 27,
2019

(Dollars in thousands)

Reconciliation of Profit before Tax

GAAP Profit before Tax

$

11,700

$

5,382

$

14,416

$

17,082

$

24,986

Non-core loss (gain) on sale of equip.

331

(38

)

604

293

559

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)

1,318

(132

)

(609

)

1,186

(3,360

)

Income in earnings of equity investment

(246

)

(212

)

(458

)

PSL and Sanken distribution agreement

2,815

3,383

6,198

Stock-based compensation

580

445

374

1,025

748

AMTC facility consolidation one-time costs

1,766

1,705

3,471

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

114

114

COVID-19 related expenses

471

4,000

4,471

Transaction fees

1,871

117

1,081

1,988

1,447

Severance

337

2,698

337

2,698

Total

$

9,020

$

9,605

$

4,148

$

18,625

$

2,092

Non-GAAP Profit before Tax*

$

20,720

$

14,987

$

18,564

$

35,707

$

27,078

* Non-GAAP Profit before Tax does not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $2,661, $3,398, and $2,890 for the three months ended September 25, 2020, June 26, 2020, and September 27, 2019, respectively, labor savings costs of $—, $109, and $2,414 for the three months ended September 25, 2020, June 26, 2020, and September 27, 2019, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $768, $—, and $— for the three months ended September 25, 2020, June 26, 2020, and September 27, 2019, respectively, and (ii) additional AMTC related costs of $6,059 and $5,664 for the six months ended September 25, 2020 and September 27, 2019, respectively, labor savings costs of $109 and $4,812 for the six months ended September 25, 2020 and September 27, 2019, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $768 and $— for the six months ended September 25, 2020 and September 27, 2019, respectively.

Three-Month Period Ended

Six-Month Period Ended

September 25,
2020

June 26,
2020

September 27,
2019

September 25,
2020

September 27,
2019

(Dollars in thousands)

Reconciliation of Provision for Income Taxes

GAAP Provision for Income Taxes

$

2,082

$

528

$

2,833

$

2,610

$

10,168

GAAP effective tax rate

17.8

%

9.8

%

19.7

%

15.3

%

40.7

%

Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results

859

1,808

375

2,667

(5,489

)

Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes *

$

2,941

$

2,336

$

3,208

$

5,277

$

4,679

Non-GAAP effective tax rate

14.2

%

15.6

%

17.3

%

14.8

%

17.3

%

* Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes does not include tax adjustments for the following components of our net income: additional AMTC related costs, labor savings costs, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets. The related tax effect of those adjustments to GAAP results were $768, $786 and $1,188 for the three months ended September 25, 2020, June 26, 2020, September 27, 2019, respectively, and $1,554 and $2,347 for the six months ended September 25, 2020 and September 27, 2019, respectively.

Three-Month Period Ended

Six-Month Period Ended

September 25,
2020

June 26,
2020

September 27,
2019

September 25,
2020

September 27,
2019

(Dollars in thousands)

Reconciliation of Net Income

GAAP Net Income

$

9,618

$

4,854

$

11,583

$

14,472

$

14,818

Non-core loss (gain) on sale of equip.

331

(38

)

604

293

559

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)

1,318

(132

)

(609

)

1,186

(3,360

)

Income in earnings of equity investment

(246

)

(212

)

(458

)

PSL and Sanken distribution agreement

2,815

3,383

6,198

Stock-based compensation

580

445

374

1,025

748

AMTC facility consolidation one-time costs

1,766

1,705

3,471

Amortization of acquired-related intangible assets

114

114

COVID-19 related expenses

471

4,000

4,471

Transaction fees

1,871

117

1,081

1,988

1,447

Severance

337

2,698

337

2,698

Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results

(859

)

(1,808

)

(375

)

(2,667

)

5,489

Non-GAAP Net Income*

$

17,779

$

12,651

$

15,356

$

30,430

$

22,399

* Non-GAAP Net Income does not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $2,661, $3,398, and $2,890 for the three months ended September 25, 2020, June 26, 2020, and September 27, 2019, respectively, labor savings costs of $—, $109, and $2,414 for the three months ended September 25, 2020, June 26, 2020, and September 27, 2019, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $768, $—, and $— for the three months ended September 25, 2020, June 26, 2020, and September 27, 2019, respectively, (ii) additional AMTC related costs of $6,059 and $5,664 for the six months ended September 25, 2020 and September 27, 2019, respectively, labor savings costs of $109 and $4,812 for the six months ended September 25, 2020 and September 27, 2019, respectively, and out of period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $768 and $— for the six months ended September 25, 2020 and September 27, 2019, respectively, and (iii) the related tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results $768, $786 and $1,188 for the three months ended September 25, 2020, June 26, 2020, September 27, 2019, respectively, and $1,554 and $2,347 for the six months ended September 25, 2020 and September 27, 2019, respectively.

Investor Contact:
Katherine Blye
Investor Relations
Phone: (603) 626-2306
kblye@ALLEGROMICRO.com


Latest Stories

  • Graham rebuffs 'the Squad' on calls for him to resign over Georgia meddling

    Sen. Lindsey Graham fired back on Wednesday at Democrats calling on him to resign following reports that he asked election officials in key swing states to intervene in the vote counting process in ways that could help President Trump.

  • Joe Biden announces who will be in his White House team

    The first round of senior staff appointments reflects a mix of longtime loyalist and Democratic operatives, as well as an absence of high-profile progressives far-left faction of the party.

  • Fox & Friends guest compares holiday coronavirus restrictions to 'separation of families'

    Fox & Friends chatted about Americans' impending "revolt" against the "separation of families" -- but not the family separation crisis that has remained unsolved for the past two years.Over the past few weeks, medical experts around the country have warned Americans against having big gatherings this holiday season as COVID-19 case numbers break new records, with some officials putting express limits on how many people can gather in one private residence. But to Fox Business' Charles Payne, the real problem is the "isolation" that comes with these restrictions -- none of which exceed a limit of 10 people in a home. It's essentially the "separation of families," Payne continued, with host Steve Doocy agreeing. "Politicians don't care," host Brian Kilmeade chimed in.> Fox's Charles Payne on Thanksgiving: "One of the big, overarching stories with all of this has been the isolation story, the separation of families ... The notion that you're gonna come to my house and count how many people are there, that is separation of families." > > pic.twitter.com/OdYDM9FSau> > -- The Recount (@therecount) November 17, 2020Payne's choice of words is interesting considering family separation at the border split thousands of children from their parents over the past few years. And unlike the family separation brought about by an effort to slow the spread of a deadly disease, for at least 666 children, their separation may be permanent. Editor's note: This story has been updated.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • US drops case against ex-Mexican general after pressure

    The United States on Wednesday dropped a high-profile drug trafficking and money laundering case against a former Mexican defense secretary, an extraordinary reversal that followed an intense pressure campaign from Mexico. The full scope of Mexico’s pressure was not clear and officials were vague about what led them to drop charges in a case they celebrated as a major breakthrough just last month, when federal agents nabbed retired Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos in Los Angeles. Two officials, one Mexican and one American, said Mexico's tactics involved threatening to expel the Drug Enforcement Administration's regional director and agents unless the U.S. dropped the case.

  • Navalny files defamation suit against Kremlin over spying claims

    Alexei Navalny is suing the Kremlin over claims that the Russian opposition leader has been working hand in hand with the US intelligence. Mr Navalny, who spent weeks in a coma after a nerve agent poisoning, said on Tuesday that he has filed a lawsuit against Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov over his remarks about Mr Navalny’s alleged ties to the CIA. “I don’t typically sue propagandists... but the important thing here is that Peskov is not merely a person whose job is to spread lies. He is a deputy chief of presidential staff,” Mr Navalny said in an Instagram post, calling Mr Peskov a “mustachioed liar.” Mr Peskov on Tuesday refused to comment on the lawsuit against him. The 44-year-old opposition leader who ran an impressive campaign across Russia before he was barred from running for president in 2018 fell suddenly ill on a plane from Siberia to Moscow in August and spent three weeks in a coma before recovering. Several European laboratories independently confirmed that Mr Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok which was used in the 2018 attack on former Soviet spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Mr Navalny has pointed the finger at President Vladimir Putin as the only person who could have ordered the Novichok attack. The European Union last month imposed sanctions on six top Russian officials and a chemical research centre over the Navalny poisoning. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the attack and vowed to slap European officials with visa bans in retaliation. The original claim about Mr Navalny’s alleged ties to the US intelligence was made by Russian parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin who accused Mr Navalny of being a CIA spy. Mr Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, mentioned the allegations in September, claiming that Mr Navanly works with “CIA specialists” who “put in his mouth everything that he says.” President Putin’s most formidable foe, Mr Navalny was discharged from a Berlin hospital in September and remains in Germany to continue his treatment. He has vowed to return to Russia as soon as he has made a full recovery.

  • Anti-Trump Republican Gov. Larry Hogan appeals to 'exhausted majority' as he teases presidential bid

    Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, has a simple message: There is another way. Arguing before the Ronald Reagan Institute that this is a nation of “civility and pragmatism,” he observed that “most of us are sick and tired of all the drama.”

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • U.S. retail sales slow as pandemic weighs

    Americans kept spending in October, but at a slower pace than previous months. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that retail sales rose 0.3% last month. That’s much smaller than the increase in September, which was downwardly revised, and less than what economists had expected. Sales of apparel and sporting goods fell more than 4%. Even grocery sales slumped, as did restaurant receipts. But Amazon’s “Prime Day” shopping extravaganza helped drive sales at online merchants up 3%. Restraining overall sales growth last month: the resurgence in new COVID-19 infections and declining household income. A federal weekly unemployment supplement has lapsed. Millions of freelancers and gig workers will soon lose government-funded benefits next month. And another government benefits program will lapse at the end of December. Amid those concerns, consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell in early November. For the rest of the year, economists expect moderate growth in retail sales. That will contribute to slower economic growth following the sharp, historic rebound in the third quarter. The frail economy and the health crisis are major challenges facing President-elect Joe Biden when he moves into the White House in January.

  • Canadian indigenous group to invest up to C$1 billion in Keystone oil pipeline

    Keystone XL (KXL) would carry 830,000 barrels per day of crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest. The investment by Natural Law Energy, a coalition of five First Nations, comes with KXL construction well underway in Canada.

  • Rights group condemns Iraq for execution of IS-linked men

    A prominent rights group condemned Iraq on Tuesday for the mass execution of 21 people, some with suspected links to the Islamic State group, who had been convicted on terrorism charges. The prisoners were hanged Monday in Nasiriyah Central Prison in southern Iraq, according to a semi-official provincial news site. There was no official confirmation of the executions by the Iraqi government and the judiciary has not issued a statement.

  • Trump fired his top election security official, but the agency's debunking website lives on for now

    On Wednesday morning, national security officials were still trying to determine whether President Trump’s decision to oust Chris Krebs would impact the ongoing work of his former agency.

  • Delaware Teens Lured a Classmate Into the Woods—Then Murdered Her With a Baseball Bat: Prosecutors

    A Delaware teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly luring her classmate into the woods and beating her to death alongside the girl’s ex-boyfriend, prosecutors said.Annika Stalczynski, 17, was arrested on Monday after a New Castle County grand jury indicted her on several charges—including first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and conspiracy—for Madison Sparrow’s Oct. 2 slaying, according to the Delaware Attorney General’s office. Prosecutors allege Stalczynski, along with Sparrow’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp, conspired to lure the teenager to the woods behind Maclary Elementary School, before they ambushed and fatally beat her with a metal baseball bat.The grand jury also indicted Sharp, who was arrested a few days after Sparrow’s death, on the same charges. The teenagers are in custody on $1 million bail.Utah Man Dies in Car Crash After Confessing He Killed His Wife: Authorities“Every murder is an outrage, but the murder of a child strikes at everything we hold dear,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “Madison was stolen from her family and friends with her life and her dreams still ahead of her. A life has been taken and a cruel trauma has been inflicted on hundreds of people who knew and loved this kind, gentle young woman.”“My heart aches for Madi’s parents, the Sparrow family, and the entire Newark Charter community. We can never replace what these people have lost, but we can—and will—hold her killers accountable,” she added.According to court documents, prosecutors allege Sparrow, a junior at Newark Charter School, was reported missing by her mother at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 after she did not return from a trip to the store with a girlfriend.Another Fort Hood Soldier Has Been Arrested for Murder: AuthoritiesThe following day, police issued a Gold Alert for Sparrow—a notification that’s typically sent out when a senior citizen, suicidal person, or a person with a disability has gone missing. Investigators also spoke to friends and family, who revealed the 17-year-old had gone “to an area in Newark where her ex-boyfriend Noah, was located.”When authorities went to the “wooded area,” which was located behind Maclary Elementary School, they found an aluminum baseball bat, droplets of blood, and Sparrow’s clothing, according to court documents.Prosecutors state Sharp used the bat to fatally beat Sparrow to death—and that Stalczynski had planned the murder with the 19-year-old. An autopsy report confirmed Sparrow died of blunt force trauma to the head.It is not immediately clear why Stalczynski assisted Sharp in the grisly crime. But according to State Prosecutor A.J. Roop, Stalczynski and Sparrow were classmates at the Newark high school and had "known each other for some time."“I believe that they had a relationship going back over a number of years,” Roop said, according to Delaware Online. “I won't get into much more than that, or what the status was recently, but they were acquaintances, and they did know each other.”When investigators questioned Sharp on Oct. 5, following his arrest, the 19-year-old admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend—confirming he used the bat to commit the crime, court documents state. Sharp added that after killing Sparrow, he moved her body to another “wooded area” about 20 minutes away from the elementary school off Route 896. Hours later, authorities found her body.Grand Jury Declines to Charge Officer Who Killed 21-Year-Old Dreasjon ReedSparrow’s death was met with an outcry of support online, where hundreds sent their condolences and shared stories about the 17-year-old and her family. Two vigils were also held in her honor—one in New Jersey and one at her high school—where hundreds of people met to honor the teenager described by her grandfather as “wise beyond her years.”“To think such a bright light is extinguished at such a young age senselessly,” Sparrow's grandfather, Tom Mason, said at one vigil last month. “This was not an illness. This was not even a car accident. It was an act of violence. It’s inconceivable.”Although prosecutors do not state in court documents why Sharp wanted to kill his ex-girlfriend, they do reveal the 19-year-old admitted the crime was premeditated and that he and Stalczynski murdered Sparrow “in the afternoon/evening hours” the day the teenager went missing.On Tuesday, Jennings stressed his office cannot reveal any possible motives or additional details about the grisly crime because prosecutors are “ethically restrained, for good reason.”“We want to make sure that fair trial rights are preserved, and quite frankly, we cannot imagine how painful this is for Madison's family and friends,” Jennings said. “We don't want them to suffer anymore.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Saudi Arabia concerned over Israeli moves in East Jerusalem: statement

    Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday voiced "deep concern" over the Israeli authorities' decision to invite contractor bids to build 1,257 new settlements near East Jerusalem and said it contravened international resolutions. "The ministry affirms the Kingdom's condemnation and rejection of the move, which contravenes international resolutions," it said in a statement. Israel moved ahead on Sunday with a settler housing plan in the area, a step critics said aimed to shore up the project before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

  • Indian police say 4 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir

    Four suspected militants were killed and two Indian police officers were wounded Thursday in a gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said. Police Inspector-General Mukesh Singh told reporters that the shooting erupted on the outskirts of the city of Jammu and lasted three hours. Police said suspected rebels in a truck fired at a checkpoint on the main highway linking Jammu and Srinagar.

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Arizona's secretary of state is the latest election official to receive death threats, and she's ripping Trump and Republican leaders for their baseless claims of fraud

    She said Trump and other officials "are perpetuating misinformation and are encouraging others to distrust election results."

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Iraq-Saudi Arabia border crossing opens for trade, first time since 1990

    AL-NUKHAIB, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraq and Saudi Arabia opened the Arar border crossing for trade for the first time in three decades, the Iraqi border ports commission said on Wednesday. Arar has been closed since 1990 after the two countries cut ties following Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait. Iraqi and Saudi officials including the Saudi ambassador to Iraq toured the site on Wednesday.

  • Suburban Milwaukee officer who killed 3 since 2015 resigns

    A suburban Milwaukee police officer who has fatally shot three people in the line of duty since 2015, including a teenager outside a mall in February, is expected to receive about $130,000 for resigning from the force. The Wauwatosa Common Council approved a separation agreement with Joseph Mensah on Tuesday night, effective Nov. 30. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has ruled all three shootings by Mensah were justified self-defense.

  • Even with a green card, an immigrant could be denied U.S. citizenship for these reasons

    Less than a week after the announcement of a revised U.S. naturalization test that critics said is harder to pass, the Trump administration updated on Wednesday a policy that could make immigrants who already have lawful permanent resident (LPR) status ineligible for citizenship.