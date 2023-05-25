Allen, Auglaize sheriffs receive grant funding to combat drug trade

May 25—LIMA — Sheriff's offices in Allen and Auglaize counties will share in $3 million in statewide grant funding aimed at helping law enforcement agencies bolster drug task forces to combat illegal drug activity.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday announced that 44 state agencies will share in funding through from the 2023 Ohio Drug Law Enforcement Fund. The money is intended to help drug task forces battle drug trafficking and other organized criminal activity associated with the drug trade. The program, which is administered through the Office of Criminal Justice Services, is also intended to help local agencies enhance the safety of Ohioans through multi-jurisdictional task forces, according to DeWine's press release.

The Allen County Sheriff's Office is slated to receive $83,848.50 in grant funding, while the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office will receive $76,385.09.

"No one knows better than local law enforcement the effects that drugs have on their own communities," said DeWine. "This funding will support our local authorities as they work to take drugs off the streets."

The funds can be used by agencies to investigate drug trafficking organizations and disrupt the drug supply through intelligence gathering, information sharing and multi-agency coordination. Grants can also be used to support local work to help drug overdose victims and their families through education, support and treatment options.