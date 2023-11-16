What is an Allen charge and how is it used in court? Here's what jurors are asked

U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings issued an Allen charge to jurors after days of deliberations in the trial to determine if former Louisville Police detective Brett Hankison violated the civil rights of Breonna Taylor, her boyfriend or her neighbors during a botched 2020 raid.

During court proceedings Thursday, jurors told Grady Jennings they were "at an impasse" and could not agree on a verdict.

Here's what it means:

What is an Allen charge?

An Allen charge, also referred to as dynamite or hammer charges, refer to jury instructions given to a hung jury — or a jury that is unable to reach a consensus — urging them to agree upon a verdict, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The name refers to a U.S. Supreme Court case in the late 1800s that approved the use of jury instruction by the presiding judge in order to prevent a hung jury.

Is an Allen charge an indicator of a mistrial?

No. An Allen charge asks jurors in the minority to consider the reasonableness of their views and to take the views of other jurors into account with a disposition toward being convinced.

How have Allen charges been used in court?

In the murder trial of Austin, Texas, police officer Christopher Taylor, who fatally shot Michael Ramos, a Black and Hispanic man, in April 2020, Travis County state District Judge Dayna Blazer issued an Allen charge.

Blazer's decision came after three days of deliberations and she reminded jurors that if they could not come to a consensus, she would have to declare a mistrial and the case would be tried again — which is what was the result Wednesday, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Prosecutors must now evaluate whether to take Taylor to trial again in coming months or attempt to otherwise resolve the case, including through a possible dismissal.

Can an Allen charge be used everywhere?

While Allen charges can be used in federal court, 22 states prohibit their use in state-level proceedings, including Kentucky. Other states that prohibit the use of Allen charges are:

Alaska

Arizona

California

Colorado

Hawaii

Idaho

Louisiana

Maine

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Mexico

North Dakota

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

