Allen County jurors will hear the case against accused Delphi killer

Officers transport murder suspect Richard Allen during a hearing regarding sealed documents, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi, Ind.

DELPHI, Ind. — Jurors for the accused killer of Libby German and Abby Williams will come from the Fort Wayne area, according to an order from Special Judge Frances Gull.

Richard Allen, 50, faces two charges of murder for allegedly killing the girls on Feb. 13, 2017, along the north bank of the Deer Creek east of the Monon High Bridge.

On Monday, Allen's attorneys and Carroll County Prosecutors Nicholas McLeland filed an agreement that the jurors should be picked form either Allen or St. Joseph counties. Gull published her order Tuesday.

Once the jury is selected, they will be bused to Carroll County, where Allen's trial will be held.

This story will be updated.

