Allen County man, 78, arrested in connection to death of neighbor, KBI says

Eduardo Castillo
·1 min read

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) along with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in connection with the death of Richard Diehl, 68, of La Harpe, according to a KBI news release.

Around 4:10 p.m. on Friday, authorities arrested 78-year-old Raymond Maloney at his home in the 1200 block of 2400th St. in La Harpe. Maloney was booked into the Allen County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the killing of Diehl, KBI spokesperson Melissa Underwood said.

Diehl was found dead by a family member in the shop next to his home on May 3, authorities said. Preliminary autopsy results listed Diehl’s death as a homicide, a news release said.

Underwood said that Diehl and Maloney were neighbors and added that the investigation is ongoing.

