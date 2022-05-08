Allen County man, 78, arrested in connection to death of neighbor, KBI says

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) along with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in connection with the death of Richard Diehl, 68, of La Harpe, according to a KBI news release.

Around 4:10 p.m. on Friday, authorities arrested 78-year-old Raymond Maloney at his home in the 1200 block of 2400th St. in La Harpe. Maloney was booked into the Allen County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the killing of Diehl, KBI spokesperson Melissa Underwood said.

Diehl was found dead by a family member in the shop next to his home on May 3, authorities said. Preliminary autopsy results listed Diehl’s death as a homicide, a news release said.

Underwood said that Diehl and Maloney were neighbors and added that the investigation is ongoing.